NEW DELHI Feb 28 India will introduce gold
deposit accounts to utilise the 20,000 tonnes available within
the country and launch a sovereign bond as an alternative to
buying the metal, moves that are likely to cut imports into the
biggest gold consumer.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley however did not make any
mention of cutting the 10 percent import duty in his speech on
Saturday unveiling the budget for the next fiscal year starting
April 1.
India ships in 800-1,000 tonnes of gold a year despite
massive stocks in the country that is neither traded nor
monetised, Jaitley said.
Without setting a timeline, Jaitley said the government will
introduce a gold monetisation scheme which will replace the
present gold deposit and gold metal loan schemes.
Gold depositors will earn an interest on their metal
account, while jewellers can obtain loans in it. Banks and other
dealers will be able to monetize this gold.
The government will also develop a sovereign gold bond as an
alternative to purchasing gold. The bonds will carry a fixed
rate of interest and holders will be able to redeem them in cash
on the face value of gold.
Jaitley said work will also start on an Indian gold coin to
cut demand for foreign-minted coins.
"Such an Indian gold coin would help reduce the demand for
coins minted outside India and also help to recycle the gold
available in the country," he said.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Michael Perry)