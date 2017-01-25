When President Obama departed from the White House, so did "Obamacare" or the Affordable Care Act. Your views on healthcare could win or lose an election in the United States - but sadly, healthcare is still not part of the political agenda that wins votes in India.

It seems we still need to build those highways, fire up those power plants and make sure there is a roof over every Indian before healthcare gets a look in. Thus, every year the union budget only makes a passing reference to healthcare.

Today, the Indian government spends just about one percent of GDP on healthcare, among the lowest globally for any country. But that's beginning to change and there is an increasing realization that healthcare or the absence of it could derail our growth story.

It is estimated that premature deaths caused by heart disease, stroke and diabetes will result in a loss of national income of over $250 billion in the coming decade.

Despite this gloom, the budget will be watched to see if it helps define the government's role in the healthcare ecosystem. Strange as it may sound, even six decades after independence, there is little clarity but ample debate on what this role should be.

At the time of independence, the government took on the role of delivering care with the lofty goal of providing healthcare for all by the year 2000. Sadly, it did not work out that way and today over 70 percent of healthcare delivery takes place in the private sector.

The government is now actively looking at providing health insurance for over 100 million families below the poverty line. The National Health Protection scheme envisages an annual coverage of 100,000 rupees ($1,470) for a family and would cost the exchequer over 300 billion rupees ($4.4 billion) in the next five years.

If implemented well, this could be a game changer and provide accessibility to healthcare for those who need it the most.

For sustainable healthcare coverage, the government will need to take some quick steps. As millions of families get access to secondary and tertiary care services that they cannot afford, the government needs to ensure that reimbursements to private providers are viable and made on time. The payment risk faced by hospitals today from government insurance schemes has forced some of them to opt out.

Similarly, reducing medical costs with price controls on drugs and medical implants will reap benefits only for a limited time. Indian healthcare has some of the lowest cost structures in the world. You don't get a cardiac bypass surgery anywhere in the world for under $2,000.

To achieve this, Indian healthcare has been on the forefront of both systems and process innovation. But the reality is that providing quality healthcare anywhere comes at a cost that either the government or the individual will have to bear.

We need financial innovation to ensure that all Indians can access this low-cost healthcare delivery system. The delivery of healthcare is exempt from service tax. This should continue under the new GST regime to ensure healthcare costs do not go up.

The budget should also revisit some tax incentives that seem dated. The medical reimbursement exemption limit was fixed at 15,000 rupees ($220) in April 1999. The medical insurance deductible premium should be enhanced to 50,000 rupees ($735) given the rising cost of medical care.

Critical illness in India, often detected at a late stage, should be a separate deduction for preventive healthcare. This will go a long way in early detection and lower the total cost of treatment.

While insurance will continue to be the mainstay, access to other schemes such as a Health Savings Fund should be an alternative for salaried employees.

While the focus has been on physical health and predominantly treatment rather than prevention, mental health is increasingly becoming a silent epidemic. Over 13 percent of the population suffers from mental morbidity, but only one in ten gets treatment. Given the impact this could have on society, this requires an immediate funding mechanism for private and public institutions to work together.

While the focus on healthcare in the budget may be modest, let's hope it helps put in the building blocks required for a truly healthy India - for both current and future generations.

(Dr. Rana Mehta leads the healthcare practice for PwC in India. He works with healthcare stakeholders both in India and globally on solutions that address cost, quality and outcomes)