March 16 Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee presented India's federal budget to parliament on Friday for the coming financial year beginning in April.

GROWTH EXPECTATIONS

* Economy expected to grow at 7.6 percent in 2012/13, plus or minus 0.25 percent

* Economy expected to grow at 6.9 percent in 2011/12

* Signs of economy turning around in March quarter

SUBSIDIES

* To keep 2012/13 subisidies under 2 percent of GDP

CURRENT ACCOUNT

* Current account deficit seen at 3.6 percent of GDP in 2011/12