NEW DELHI Feb 27 India's economy will grow 6.1-6.7 percent in the financial year that starts in April, the government forecast in a report on Wednesday, a day before Finance Minister P. Chidambaram unveils a budget that is expected to keep a lid on spending.

The annual report on challenges facing the economy was prepared by Raghuram Rajan, the former chief economist to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who became the top adviser in the finance ministry last year.

For highlights, see: (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Ross Colvin)