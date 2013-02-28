BRIEF-Ajanta Soya's Rajasthan plant severely damaged after fire incident
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
NEW DELHI Feb 28 Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was speaking at a news conference after presenting India's federal budget for the 2013/14 financial year beginning in April to parliament on Thursday.
For highlights, see: (Reporting by Delhi newsroom)
* Says fire incident at co's Rajasthan plant has severely damaged the plant and machinery and impaired manufacturing activity
* YouGov poll shows PM May losing majority in UK elections * Spot gold may retrace to $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Palladium close to four week highs hit on Wednesday (Updates prices, adds quotes) By Vijaykumar Vedala June 1 Gold edged lower on Thursday but held near the five-week highs hit in the previous session, as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this month weighed on prices but geopolitical concerns provided some support