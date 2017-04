NEW DELHI Feb 17 The Indian government's interest payment cost is expected to rise to 4.27 trillion rupees ($68.77 billion) in 2014/15 from a revised 3.8 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year, the government said in its budget document released on Monday.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram presented an interim budget in parliament to tide public finances over until a new government is formed after elections due by May.

Full coverage of Interim Budget 2014 at