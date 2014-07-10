NEW DELHI, July 10 India budget: 2014/15 non tax revenue seen at 2.12 trln rupees India budget: 2014/15 capital receipts seen at 739.5 bln rupees India budget: retains tax collection targets India budget: no major changes in direct tax rates India budget: govt to review direct tax code India budget: reduce basic custom duty on crude palmolein (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)