NEW DELHI Oct 30 India's finance ministry on Thursday ordered small-bore austerity measures including a ban on holding meetings at five-star hotels and first class air travel as it tries to trim the fiscal deficit to a seven-year low.

"Such measures are intended at promoting fiscal discipline, without restricting the operational efficiency of the government," a finance ministry statement said.

The austerity measures will include a 10 percent cut in non-plan, or discretionary, expenditure. Interest and debt payments, the defence budget, salaries and pensions will not be affected, the statement said. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)