NEW DELHI Dec 7 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sought parliamentary approval on Wednesday to increase net spending by 351.7 billion Indian rupees ($5.18 billion) in the current fiscal year that ends in March 2017.

It was the third supplementary demand for grants laid before the lower house of parliament. In August, lawmakers had approved $3.09 billion in additional spending for the current fiscal year. ($1 = 67.8849 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine)