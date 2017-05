NEW DELHI May 11 India's upper house of parliament on Wednesday approved the finance bill that would enable the government to implement new tax provisions of the annual budget and set up a panel to decide interest rates and monetary policy.

While presenting his third budget in February, Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley sought to set up a six-member monetary panel with a casting vote for the governor of the central bank.

The Finance Bill, passed by a voice vote, was approved by the lower house of parliament last week. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)