UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 The Indian cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of the railway budget with the annual federal budget, a government source said, ending almost a century-long practice.
India's use of a railway budget separate from the national one is a relic of its colonial past, when the network was the country's major industrial asset and a major revenue earner.
Separately, the cabinet has given its approval to merge the plan and non-plan expenditure distinctions in the annual budget, Steel Minister Birender Singh told reporters. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Malini Menon)
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 22 Indian shares edged higher on Monday, with consumer stocks such as ITC Ltd leading, as investor sentiment got a boost after the government last week finalised rates for the upcoming goods and services tax.