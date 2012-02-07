Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee smiles during a news conference in New Delhi May 27, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

NEW DELHI Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will present the annual budget for 2012/13 on March 16, while the railways budget will be presented on March 14, a minister said on Tuesday.

The budget session of parliament will start on March 12, Pawan Kumar Bansal, minister of parliament affairs, told reporters.

The government will present on March 15 the Economic Survey for 2011/12, a document on the state of economy prepared by the economic division in the ministry of finance, he said.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Arup Roychoudhury)