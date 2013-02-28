MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian federal bond yields rose on Thursday after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram proposed a higher total expenditure in the budget for the fiscal year starting April.

At 0557 GMT, the 10-year yield was up 3 basis points at 7.82 percent from levels before the speech started.

The government has proposed a total expenditure of 16.65 trillion rupees for FY14, a rise of 16 percent over the revised estimates for the current fiscal year. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)