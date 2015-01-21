Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
NEW DELHI Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his first full-year budget on February 28 for the 2015/16 fiscal year, a government official said on Wednesday.
February 28 is a Saturday. The parliament session will begin on February 23 and will continue till March 20, the official, who declined to be named, told reporters. The new fiscal year begins on April 1.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.