NEW DELHI, March 19
NEW DELHI, March 19 For India to reach its
target for cutting the budget deficit, Prime Minister Manmoham
Singh would almost certainly have to raise prices for subsidised
fuel products.
For Singh, it is an unhappy choice between sound economics
and political survival. Since the former risks bringing down the
government, he is likely to sacrifice budget discipline to hang
on to power.
The annual budget unveiled on Friday set a goal of easing
what has become a crippling subsidy burden, largely due to
rising global oil prices, but it gave few details on how to get
there.
Singh himself conceded that he will have to "bite the
bullet" on subsidies after a budget presentation that aims to
push the subsidy burden below 2 percent of GDP - from 2.4
percent now - and get the fiscal deficit down to its targeted
5.1 percent of GDP in the year starting April 1.
It is a tall order for a coalition government of peevish
allies that seems to weaken by the day. Cheap diesel and cooking
fuel, as well as food and fertiliser subsidies, are vote-winners
in a country where vast numbers of the population are poor.
The railway minister quit on Sunday under pressure from his
own party, a partner in the coalition, less than a week after
proposing an increase in passenger fares for the first time in
eight years. His exit underscored just how hard it is for
Singh's government to make prudent but unpopular decisions.
Sanjaya Baru, a former media adviser to the prime minister,
said that to meet its fiscal targets, Singh has no choice but to
ruffle feathers of his already fractious coalition partners.
"The era of reform by stealth is over: unless you create a
consensus this is not going to be easy," Baru said, predicting
that the government would not have the stomach for a step that
could bring its own downfall.
Raising fuel prices could destabilise the ruling coalition
to the point that it breaks, leading to elections in a matter of
months, two years ahead of schedule.
Not doing so risks further eroding New Delhi's already
dismal fiscal credibility, further driving up borrowing costs
and crowding out desperately needed investment. Including
shortfalls at the state level, India's fiscal deficit is the
highest among big emerging economies.
Bond yields shot up to their highest in 10 weeks after the
budget's target for market borrowing by the government topped
expectations.
Sluggish investment, in turn, means India's capacity for
non-inflationary growth has shrunk to about 7 percent, from 8.5
percent before the global financial crisis.
The only real hope of hitting the budget target relies on
circumstances beyond the government's control, including a
prolonged drop in world oil prices, a dramatic upturn in the
economy and unexpectedly strong returns on the sale of state
assets. All are unlikely.
SLIPPERY OIL TARGETS
Singh's government has freed the price of petrol, viewed as
a rich person's fuel, but has not mustered the courage to do so
on diesel, which is more widely used, including for farming.
India last raised diesel prices in July 2011. Since then,
global oil prices have risen about 13 percent, which partly
explains why India's fiscal deficit will hit 5.9 percent of GDP
in the year ending this month, far above the 4.6 percent goal,
as oil subsidies were nearly triple the target.
Absent prompt and dramatic fuel price increases, the new
year's deficit target also looks out of reach. India has
budgeted just 436 billion rupees ($8.7 billion) for oil
subsidies, roughly two-thirds its bill for the current year.
Critics say India's targets for food subsidies and proceeds
from the sales of state assets also look ambitious.
The budget assumes an oil price averaging $115 per barrel,
which is less than the current price of nearly $126.
Morgan Stanley expects India to miss its fiscal deficit
target in the new year by half a percentage point, predicting a
gap of 5.6 percent of GDP.
Jahangir Aziz, chief India economist at JPMorgan, said that
if oil averages $125 a barrel in the coming fiscal year and LPG
and kerosene prices are not raised, diesel prices would need to
rise more than 10 rupees a litre -- nearly a quarter -- to meet
the budget target.
"In light of the furore that has accompanied the recent
modest increase in railway prices, an increase of this magnitude
would appear challenging to say the least in the current
political environment," he said.
FRENEMIES
The biggest threat to the survival of the ruling coalition
comes from Mamata Banerjee, a firebrand regional leader from the
eastern state of West Bengal whose Trinamool Congress party
brings a crucial 19 seats to the government in parliament.
In December she forced the government to roll back plans to
allow foreign supermarkets, thwarting a signature reform and
dealing a humiliating blow to Singh's Congress party. It was she
who forced the resignation of the railway minister, a member of
her own party, for his proposed rise in fares.
Raising diesel prices could be the last straw that sees her
withdraw from the government. In anticipation of that, Singh's
party is courting another regional grouping, the Samajwadi Party
(SP), which has 22 lawmakers, as a potential replacement partner
to preserve its parliamentary majority.
However, it is far from certain that the Samajwadi Party or
other coalition allies would support unpopular policy moves that
could cost them votes in the general elections due by 2014.
Singh may in the end decide not to risk the survival of a
government that is already at its weakest since coming to power
eight years ago.
For more than a year it has been hammered by a string of
corruption scandals, it is stuck in a policy paralysis and a
flop in recent state elections has further undermined the
Congress party's political strength, making it all the more
vulnerable to the demands of mercurial coalition allies.
"The crisis will intensify and their ability to cope with it
will diminish. The government is being buffeted on all sides and
it will have to give way at some point," said political analyst
Swapan Dasgupta.
He said that if the government did raise fuel prices it
would wait until the parliament session ends in May to avoid a
confidence motion that could topple it. However, he said it was
not clear that Singh had the nerve for such a step.
"I believe they will just blunder on until 2014, and to hell
with the deficit," he said.
