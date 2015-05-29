(Corrects fiscal deficit figure in paragraph 2)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI May 29 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi hit his borrowing targets in the fiscal year recently ended
by slashing $19 billion in capital spending and data on Friday
will show whether he has taken his foot off the brakes in April.
Modi, who has completed one year in power this week, managed
to beat a fiscal deficit goal of 4.1 percent of GDP in the
fiscal year to March with a severe capex squeeze in the final
three months of the year.
That helped offset the impact of weak tax revenue but, as
Modi looks to prime Asia's third-largest economy for recovery,
his government will need to ramp up spending on roads, railways
and ports.
With banks weighed down by bad loans, company profits
squeezed, rural demand weak and exports depressed, the
government recognises it will have to take the lead to meet its
jobs and growth goals.
Fiscal deficit figures for the first month of the new fiscal
year, due just before quarterly GDP figures, will give a first
indication of whether Modi is committing government cash to back
his election pledge of "better days" for India.
In the last fiscal year, the government cut its capital
spending - mainly on rural and urban infrastructure projects -
by more than a fifth to 4.36 trillion rupees ($68.4 billion).
Its original budget estimate was 5.55 trillion rupees.
Officials at the finance ministry said the government had no
option but to cut spending to meet its borrowing targets.
"Things could have been worse had the government not got a
windfall gain from lower global crude oil prices. That helped
cut the subsidy bill and collect more taxes on oil products,"
said a senior finance ministry official.
Analysts warn that the retrenchment will have a knock-on
effect on the pace of recovery as private investment remains
weak. Although the GDP figures are expected to show India
outpacing China as the world's fastest-growing economy, they are
flattered by statistical revisions that even policy makers say
are hard to square with subdued indicators of economic activity.
"The government should have used the opportunity to raise
public investment rather than taking credit for achieving
better-than-budgeted fiscal deficit numbers," said N.R.
Bhanumurthy, an economist at the National Institute of Public
Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a Delhi-based think tank.
($1 = 63.7800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alan
Raybould)