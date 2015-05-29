(Adds quotes, deficit numbers)
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI May 29 Indian Prime Minister Modi
ramped up spending on roads, railways and rural infrastructure
in April to boost economic growth, after $19 billion in cuts
brought public investment shuddering to a halt at the end of the
last fiscal year.
Modi, who completed one year in power this week, has vowed
to raise public spending on infrastructure by $11 billion in the
current fiscal year. At the same time, he is targeting a fiscal
deficit of 3.9 percent of gross domestic product, a shade lower
than 4 percent achieved in the year that ended in March.
The government increased capital spending to 351.6 billion
rupees (USD) in April, the first month of fiscal 2015/16. That
is up more than 50 percent from a year ago, data released by the
government on Friday showed.
In the first month of the current fiscal year, the
government allocated 32.89 billion rupees for railways, 58.3
billion rupees for roads and 175 billion rupees for rural
projects.
Data released earlier on Friday showed the Indian economy
grew 7.5 percent in the quarter ended in March, faster than
China. But a contraction in agriculture and a downward revision
for the previous quarter indicated weaknesses in Asia's third-
largest economy.
With banks weighed down by bad loans, company profits
squeezed, rural demand weak and exports depressed, the
government recognises it will have to take the lead to meet its
jobs and growth goals.
"Front-loading of spending on infrastructure is a welcome
step, though it remains to be seen what happens in the whole
year," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, an economist at the National
Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a Delhi-based
think tank.
Fiscal deficit figures for the first month of the new fiscal
year indicated that Modi's government plans to support domestic
demand. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley plans to boost public
investment in infrastructure and devolve more spending powers
from the centre to India's 29 states.
He has abandoned costly diesel subsidies, helped by lower
global crude prices, and promised to reduce corporate tax rates
to 25 percent in the next four years, besides cutting rates for
individual tax payers.
Officials at the finance ministry, however, warned capital
spending might be cut in later months if revenue collection does
not pick up.
It is also not clear whether the government will reach its
target of nearly 700 billion rupees from sales of stakes in
state-run companies this fiscal year, a senior finance ministry
official said before the release of the data.
($1 = 63.7800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Larry King)