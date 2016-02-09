BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 India is the world's fastest-growing major economy, yet the government might break its budget deficit targets to stimulate demand, potentially undermining the central bank's fight against inflation.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wants to present a credible budget on Feb. 29, people involved in the process say, with realistic targets for tax revenues and asset sales for the fiscal year starting April 1.
EXCLUSIVES >Finmin Jaitley could squeeze business to balance books >Modi may bet on old faces and new to regain winning ways >India likely to trim FY17 divestment targets to 'realistic' levels >India weighs fiscal stimulus in budget despite fast GDP growth
NEWS >India sees higher growth even after economy loses steam >Cbank keeps rates on hold; says budget key to more easing >Reserve Bank warns against looser fiscal policy >Drought-hit farmers seek support in federal budget >Modi woos rural India with new crop insurance scheme INTERVIEWS AND ANALYSIS >INTERVIEW-Aide to Modi opposes "tinkering" with deficit targets >INTERVIEW-India should review monetary policy framework, cut rates >POLL-Jaitley can let deficit slip, go for growth - economists (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-May 15 Nagpur, May 15 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing belts. High moisture content arrival, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reports about good monsoon in this season also pushed down prices. About 1,950 bags of gram and 1,700 bags of tuar were available for auctions, according to sources.