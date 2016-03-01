March 1 India unveiled a fire-fighting budget on Monday that seeks to win back support among rural voters for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and sustain growth against a grim global backdrop - all without borrowing more.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's third budget marked a strategic shift by addressing rural distress in a country of 1.3 billion, where two-fifths of families rely on farming and are reeling from two years of drought.

BUDGET DAY >India unveils fire-fighting budget to sustain growth >HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils pro-poor budget, keeps deficit target >ANALYST VIEW-India's Jaitley unveils pro-poor budget >BREAKINGVIEWS- India's budget maths looks ambitious >FACTBOX-Corporate winners and losers from India's budget >Govt skimps on bank bailout; stocks buoyed by hopes for more cash >India imposes gold sales tax on top of record import duty >BREAKINGVIEWS-India's prudent budget favours poor over big firms >India needs to improve fiscal deficit for ratings upgrade- S&P >Indian bonds, rupee gain; govt sticks to fiscal targets >Modi's budget, in policy shift, to focus on rural India

EXCLUSIVES >India faces test to keep foreigners invested >Food ministry seeks $20 bln in subsidies for 2016/17-source >India's $16 bln wage bonanza may force Jaitley to cut capex >Govt plans to inject more funds into state banks as bad loans soar >Worrying imbalances lurk below India's high headline growth >Doubting 'fastest-growing' GDP stats, economists devise their own >Finmin Jaitley could squeeze business to balance books >Modi may bet on old faces and new to regain winning ways >India likely to trim FY17 divestment targets to 'realistic' levels >India weighs fiscal stimulus in budget despite fast GDP growth

EARLIER NEWS >India signals possible deficit revisions in upcoming budget >HIGHLIGHTS-Economy to grow 7-7.75 pct in 2016/17 - report >India keeps railway fare hikes on hold ahead of state elections >As rupee nears record lows, cbank not unduly worried >Modi urged to make reality match 'Make in India' hype >India sees higher growth even after economy loses steam >Cbank keeps rates on hold; says budget key to more easing >Reserve Bank warns against looser fiscal policy >Drought-hit farmers seek support in federal budget >Modi woos rural India with new crop insurance scheme INTERVIEWS AND ANALYSIS >INTERVIEW-Aide to Modi opposes "tinkering" with deficit targets >INTERVIEW-India should review monetary policy framework, cut rates >POLL-Jaitley can let deficit slip, go for growth - economists (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)