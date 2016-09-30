Sept 30 Indian officials said elite troops crossed into Pakistan-ruled Kashmir on Thursday and killed suspected militants preparing to infiltrate and carry out attacks on major cities, in a surprise raid that raised tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Pakistan said two of its soldiers were killed in exchanges of fire, but denied India had made any targeted strikes across the de facto frontier that runs through the disputed Himalayan territory.

Neither side's accounts could be independently verified. But the Indian announcement risks raising tensions between the arch rivals, which have seen a spike in hostilities in recent months.

The following is a selection of the latest Reuters stories on the topic:

