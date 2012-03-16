MUMBAI, March 16 Finance Minister Pranab
Mukherjee played it safe in unveiling the federal budget on
Friday, pledging reforms but setting only modest targets for
trimming a ballooning fiscal deficit, disappointing investors.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For Budget highlights
For the main story, click:
For views on the budget from analysts, click:
For market reaction, click:
For a graph of the budget, click link.reuters.com/cyt96s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The following sectors/companies will be hurt by the budget:
* Oil explorers such as Oil & Natural Gas, Oil
India and Cairn India will be hit after the
budget proposed to raise cess on crude oil to 4,500 rupees per
tonne from 2,500 rupees per tonne.
* Gold loans providers such as Muthoot Finance and
Manappuram Finance Ltd may see slower volume growth
after basic customs duty on gold was doubled.
* Gold jewellery makers such as Gitanjali Gems and
Titan Industries will also be hit due to high costs
and as expensive jewellery will deter buyers hurting sales
volume.
* Indian power equipment makers, who were demanding
imposition of customs duty on imported power gear above 1,000
MW, are left high and dry by the federal finance minister as
there was no mention of this demand in the budget.
* Government-owned financial institutions will get capital
infusion of $3 billion which is largely seen as insufficient to
capitalise state-run banks such as State Bank of India,
Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and Bank
of Baroda. Indian banks will also be under pressure to
achieve the target of 5.75 trillion rupees for farm credit,
where bad loans are relatively higher.
* The budget was quiet on any reforms for Indian engineering
exporters, which accounts for about one-fourth of the country's
total merchandise exports. Companies such as Larsen & Toubro
and Punj Lloyd, were expecting measures to
boost local manufacturing. Instead, the budget proposed to raise
excise duty to 12 percent from 10 percent.
* The increase in excise duty, after the recent hike in the
rail freight, would raise cement prices which is likely to hurt
construction companies such as IVRCL Infra, Hindustan
Construction and can have adverse impact on the
infrastructure.
* The increase in the service tax rate to 12 percent from 10
percent will raise the cost of production for developers such as
DLF, Oberoi Realty and Housing Development
Infrastructure Ltd, who are already reeling under high
input costs. This increased burden may be passed on to end
users.
The following companies/sector will gain from the budget:
* Power utilities such as Tata Power, NTPC Ltd
, Adani Power and Reliance Power
are likely to benefit after the budget proposed a 2-year
exemption on import duty for companies importing thermal coal. A
proposal to allow external commercial borrowing to part finance
rupee debt of power projects will also help.
* Low cost housing developers and financiers such as Sobha
Developers, Housing Development Finance Corp
and LIC Housing Finance will benefit after the budget
proposed allowing external commercial borrowings for low-cost
housing projects below 2.5 million rupees.
* Carriers such as Kingfisher Airlines, Jet
Airways and Spicejet will benefit after the
budget proposed to allow external commercial borrowings of up to
$1 billion to help meet immediate funding needs. The finance
minister also said that a proposal to allow foreign direct
investment by airlines is under "active consideration."
* Infrastructure finance companies such as Infrastructure
Development Finance Co, L&T Finance and
Rural Electrification Corp will benefit after the
budget proposed to double the issue of tax-free bonds for
financing infrastructure projects to 600 billion rupees.
* The budget was quiet on tax on diesel cars, as was widely
feared by the market, nor was there a reduction in fuel subsidy.
India also announced an increase in import taxes for assembled
SUVs and utility vehicles costing more than $40,000. The move is
seen as positive for car makers such as Maruti Suzuki,
Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.
* Retailers may benefit after the finance minister assured
to arrive at a consensus to open up the supermarket sector to
foreign giants such as Wal-Mart and Carrefour,
which would help in tie-ups and boost capital inflows.
* Road developers such as IRB Infrastructure,
Reliance Infrastructure and Hindustan Construction
will see higher orders after the budget proposed to
develop 8,800 kilometres of national highways under the National
Highways Development Project in 2012/13.
* Cigarette maker ITC Ltd is likely to benefit
after the government raised excise duty on non-cigarette tobacco
products making the market competitive. Excise hike on
cigarettes was lower than expected.
* Fertiliser makers such as Rashtriya Chemicals &
Fertilizers, Chambal Fertilisers, Coromandel
International and Tata Chemicals could see a
fall in expenditure after the budget fully exempted basic
customs duty on import of equipment for 3 years.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey, Additional reporting by Manoj
Dharra, Nandita Bose, Ketan Bondre and Aditi Shah; Editing by
Subhadip Sircar)