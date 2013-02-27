NEW DELHI Feb 27 India's finance ministry
delivered a report on the state of the economy on Wednesday, a
day before Finance Minister P. Chidambaram unveils what is
expected to be the most austere federal budget in years.
The annual report was prepared by Raghuram Rajan, the former
chief economist to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) who
became the top adviser in the finance ministry last year.
Following are highlights of the report:
GROWTH
* India's GDP growth seen around 5 pct in 2012/13
* India's GDP growth seen at 6.1-6.7 pct in 2013/14
FISCAL DEFICIT
* India likely to meet fiscal deficit target of 5.3 pct of
GDP in 2012/13, despite "significant" shortfall in revenues
* India government target for fiscal deficit is 4.8 pct of
GDP in 2013/14
* India government target for fiscal deficit is 3 pct of GDP
in 2016/17
* Widening tax base and prioritising expenditure seen as key
ingredients of credible medium-term fiscal consolidation plan
* Raising tax to GDP ratio to more than 11 pct seen as
critical for sustaining fiscal consolidation
* Room for accommodative monetary policy with expected
fiscal consolidation
INFLATION
* India's headline inflation may ease to 6.2-6.6 pct in
March
CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT
* Focus on curbing imports, making oil prices more market
determined to rein in current account deficit
* Recommends curbing gold imports to reign in current
account deficit
* Room to increase exports in the short run limited
FOREIGN INFLOWS
* Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) flows need to be
targeted towards long-term rupee instruments
SECTOR GROWTH
* India's industrial output seen growing around 3 pct in
2012/13
REPORT COMMENTS
* "Going forward, credible budgetary plans for fiscal
consolidation, along with augmented agricultural production
should lead to lower inflation and give the RBI room to reduce
policy rates."
* "A high fiscal deficit, falling investment, falling
savings, a high current account deficit, and high consumer price
inflation all suggest the urgent need for macroeconomic
stabilisation."
* "Controlling the expenditure on subsidies will be crucial.
The domestic prices of petroleum products, particularly diesel
and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) need to be raised in line with
the prices prevailing in the international markets."
