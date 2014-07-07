July 4 Investors widely expect the new pro-business Indian government to announce measures to kick start economic growth and the investment cycle in Asia's third-largest economy in its maiden federal budget on Thursday, to be presented by the finance minister in parliament.

Arun Jaitley is also expected to announce steps to mend government finances as well as ease supply-side bottlenecks to lift the economy from the longest spell of sub 5 percent growth in a quarter of a century.

India will present its rail budget on July 8 and economic survey on Wednesday.

LATEST >Riding on Modinomics hopes, indebted firms rush to lock in funds >Modi faces uphill task to put India's railways on track >Modi to target record asset sales in first budget -source >BREAKINGVIEWS-Budget hinges on restart, repair, reform >Jaitley says "mindless populism" needs to be checked >Cbank mulls gold swaps to reduce imports, ease payment pressure >INTERVIEW-India should avoid fiscal slippage - World Bank >VIDEO-The struggle to put railways back on track: reut.rs/1qDdRdj >VIDEO-Modi's momentum presents budget opportunity: reut.rs/VytQ0J

EARLIER >Modi eyes first labour overhaul in decades to create jobs >Eyes on defence deals, western powers rush to court Modi >India likely to sell 5 pct stake in SAIL in late July -sources >India partially rolls back steep railway fare hike >Stable govt brightens prospects for economic recovery-cbank (Compiled by by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)