July 8 Investors widely expect the new pro-business Indian government to announce measures to kick start economic growth and the investment cycle in Asia's third-largest economy in its maiden federal budget on Thursday, to be presented by the finance minister in parliament.

Arun Jaitley is also expected to announce steps to mend government finances as well as ease supply-side bottlenecks to lift the economy from the longest spell of sub 5 percent growth in a quarter of a century.

India released its economic survey on Wednesday, a day after it presented the rail budget for 2014/15.

