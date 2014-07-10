July 8 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government on Thursday unveiled a first budget of structural reforms aimed at reviving growth, winning praise from investors despite a lack of clarity over how he would cap the big fiscal deficit.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley vowed to raise the pace of economic growth to 7-8 percent in three to four years, while presenting the 2014/15 budget in parliament, from less than 5 percent now -- the longest spell of sub 5 percent growth in a quarter of a century.

LATEST >Modi budgets for Indian growth, aims to curb deficit >India surprises by keeping gold import duty at 10 pct >HIGHLIGHTS-Modi focuses on growth, deficit in first budget >Government report urges strong steps to contain fiscal deficit >Govt says pvt funds will help rail system, but gives no details >FACTBOX-India Inc expectations from 2014/15 federal budget >Modi to target record asset sales in first budget -source >BREAKINGVIEWS-Budget hinges on restart, repair, reform >VIDEO-Modi's momentum presents budget opportunity: reut.rs/VytQ0J

INSIGHT >Riding on Modinomics hopes, indebted firms rush to lock in funds >Modi eyes first labour overhaul in decades to create jobs >Cbank mulls gold swaps to reduce imports, ease payment pressure >Modi faces uphill task to put India's railways on track >VIDEO-The struggle to put railways back on track: reut.rs/1qDdRdj >FACTBOX-India eyes private money for its wobbly, slow railways

EARLIER >Jaitley says "mindless populism" needs to be checked >Bolder economic reforms, but no tax changes seen in budget >India likely to sell 5 pct stake in SAIL in late July -sources >India partially rolls back steep railway fare hike >Stable govt brightens prospects for economic recovery-cbank (Compiled by by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)