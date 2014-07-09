By Frank Jack Daniel
| NEW DELHI, July 10
NEW DELHI, July 10 India's Prime Minister
Narendra Modi faces the first major test of his reform
credentials on Thursday, when his fresh-faced government
presents its maiden budget amid early doubts about his
willingness to make unpopular decisions.
Modi, 63, won a landslide general election victory in May
with a pledge to boost growth and create jobs for the 1 million
people who enter India's workforce every month.
He has since warned of the "bitter medicine" needed to nurse
the economy back to health from high inflation and the worst
slowdown since free-market reforms in the early 1990s unleashed
an era of rapid growth.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's promises of bold budget
decisions and broadsides against the "mindless populism" of his
left-of-centre predecessors have proved a hit with investors,
helping the benchmark BSE stock index to a record high last
week.
Jaitley is due to address parliament at 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).
But, with an eye on state elections later this year, Modi
has faltered in administering the medicine he has spoken of,
delaying a decision to raise the price of natural gas and
partially reversing a train fare hike after protests in Mumbai.
The government has tried to keep rural voters sweet by
extending a temporary subsidy for sugar mills, benefiting
farmers in Maharashtra, where Modi's BJP hopes to consolidate
its strength in elections later this year.
"The budget is a key test of their credibility, and this
evidence that they are moving back and dithering on their
decisions, and in a sense playing politics, is a sign of more to
come," said Nida Ali, India economist at Oxford Economics.
To be sure, the government has started a shake-up of
politically sensitive labour laws, and is expected to roll out
plans for a new services tax that would unify India's states
into a common market for the first time.
Even the partial train fare hike was bolder than any
measures by the last government to fix the tattered finances of
the world's fourth largest rail network.
But some investors were disappointed by a railway budget
delivered on Tuesday that was long on promises of opportunities
for private investors but short on details of how to make the
sector attractive for such capital.
The mood was reflected in losses on the stock market after
the railway minister's speech to parliament.
MANAGING EXPECTATIONS
Foreign banks watching India have played up expectations of
strong action on tax reform, privatisation and subsidy cuts
after the young government's drum beats in recent weeks.
"We want Mr. Modi and his team to make a structural change
by presenting a budget crowned with quality actions," Spain's
BBVA Research said in a research note.
Tushar Poddar, chief India economist at Goldman Sachs, wrote
this week that he expected a roadmap for a Goods and Services
Tax, greater access for foreign investors to the insurance and
defence industries and incentives for manufacturing.
A finance ministry report on Wednesday laid out the
government's vision for a sustainable reduction in the fiscal
deficit through a lower food and fertilizer subsidies and
broadening India's tiny tax base.
The report's tone increased speculation that Jaitley will
give a higher, more realistic fiscal deficit target for this
fiscal year than the 4.1 percent of gross domestic product set
by the previous government.
But political realities such as the looming elections could
make the government reluctant to act too quickly despite
commanding the first outright parliamentary majority for any
Indian political party in 30 years.
"It is but natural for the new government to move ahead
gradually so as to avoid policy-induced distortions," said Rupa
Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda in Mumbai.
Many of India's economic ills are structural and will take
time to fix regardless of the government's appetite or strength.
Food inflation, energy shortages and weak institutions will slow
the pace of reform.
"At the end of the day they are not a silver bullet, they
are not going to turn the economy around in a month's time,"
Oxford Economics' Ali said.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)