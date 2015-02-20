* India seen cutting 2015/16 subsidy bill by one fifth -
sources
* Fuel subsidy seen down by nearly two-thirds
* Defeat in Delhi assembly elections weighs on subsidy
reforms
* Govt plans to shift more funds to boost manufacturing
* Finance Minister to present 2015/16 budget on Feb. 28
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Feb 20 India may slash its food and
fuel subsidy bill by about $8 billion in next week's budget, two
sources said, but despite the impressive headline, the cut is
not as radical as free market champions had hoped for in Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's first full budget.
Most of the 20 percent cut in the budget for subsidies
results from lower global oil prices rather than structural
changes, with the government's appetite for reform tempered by a
heavy local election defeat in New Delhi this month.
"The total subsidy bill could come down to around 2 trillion
rupees ($32 billion)," a senior government official, who has
direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters. That calculation
was echoed by another source privy to budget discussions.
Fuel subsidies are expected to drop by around two-thirds to
220-230 billion rupees in the fiscal year that starts on April
1, thanks above all to a halving of international oil prices to
around $60 a barrel.
The sources said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was likely to
set the total budget for subsidies at about $32 billion, down
from $40 billion in the current financial year.
It will be the first full budget presented since Modi's
Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in India last May. It
produced an interim budget in July that was largely designed by
the outgoing Congress party government.
The numbers imply four-fifths or $6.5 billion of the total
subsidy savings will come from lower fuel subsidy costs. Other
subsidy costs will only be cut by around 5 percent.
That could disappoint investors, who see the Feb. 28 budget
as a test of Modi's stomach for unpopular reforms, with some
critical that he has not moved faster to revive the economy.
"The direction of subsidy reduction is perfect but we need
more to be done," said Deven Choksey, managing director at
Mumbai brokerage K.R. Choksey Securities, who called for more
welfare schemes, including fertilisers, to shift to direct cash
payments to avoid fraud.
The sources suggested that the focus on savings would be on
cutting waste rather than more radical free market efforts some
policy advisers have been lobbying for.
According to calculations described by the first source,
lower oil prices combined with measures to deregulate fuel
prices and clamp down on fuel benefit fraud will account for
four-fifths of the savings.
The launch of direct transfer of funds into bank accounts of
over 100 million households earlier this year for subsidised
cooking gas alone is expected to contribute over one billion
dollars towards overall savings next year.
Nearly 100 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) of the savings
could come from clamping down on corruption in fertiliser
distribution and adjusting food subsidies, he said.
The officials said the thrust of the budget was to improve
the economic environment by trying to spark consumer demand and
investment without overshooting a fiscal deficit target of 3.6
percent of GDP.
Lower subsidy costs would help the government increase
funding for Modi's dream projects like railways, roads, solar
power and support to exports while honouring deficit commitments
closely watched by ratings agencies.
India's vast but decrepit state railways have sought to
nearly double spending on new infrastructure to 500 billion
rupees in the upcoming rail budget for 2015/16, a senior
Railways Ministry source said.
FOOD WELFARE
Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party ideologically support
weaning voters off distorting subsidies.
But Modi needs to win state elections to implement that
agenda in parliament, and a resounding defeat in the
high-profile Delhi state poll this month may force him to
reconsider some proposals.
"The finance minister will have to meet investors'
expectations without inviting a political backlash," said the
second official.
Modi is expected to quietly delay implementation of a food
aid law passed by the last government that would widen
distribution of ultra-cheap grains to two-thirds of the
population.
Delaying the implementation of food scheme could, along with
a smaller increase to government-set farm-gate prices, avert
200-300 billion rupees in extra spending on food subsidies, said
the first official.
Despite calls from policy advisers to end subsidies on
fertilisers, the officials said the government favoured
deregulating urea prices in a phased manner, to avoid "protests
inside and outside the parliament".
"It is not easy. But we can save about 50 billion rupees by
plugging leakages," said the first official, referring to scams
to abuse the fertilizer subsidy.
Welfare reform is highly sensitive in India, where nearly 70
percent of the 1.25 billion population lives on $1.50 a day or
less, according to the Asian Development Bank.
($1 = 62.2650 Indian rupees)
