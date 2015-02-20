NEW DELHI Feb 20 India may slash its food and
fuel subsidy bill by 20 percent, or about $8 billion, in the
annual budget to be presented next week, two government sources
said.
The sources said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was likely to
set the total budget for subsidies at about $32 billion, down
from $40 billion in the current financial year.
The numbers imply four-fifths or $6.5 billion of the total
savings will come from lower fuel subsidy costs. Other subsidy
costs will only be cut by around 5 percent.
