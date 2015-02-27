Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his first full-year budget on Feb. 28 for the 2015/16 fiscal year that begins on April 1, seeking to put Asia's third-largest economy on a path of 8-9 percent growth over the next two years. The budget is billed as a "make-or-break" event for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine-month-old government as investors see it as a test of Modi's stomach for unpopular reforms. His government presented an interim budget in July that was largely designed by the outgoing Congress party government. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >EXCLUSIVE-Subsidy cuts in budget may disappoint investors >India aims to invest $137 bln in railways in next 5 years >India to embark on rail investment splurge thanks to cheap oil >INTERVIEW-Modi's spending czar for loosening deficit target >BREAKINGVIEWS-India goes back to future with $137 bln rail push >Budget may back off fertiliser subsidy reform >PM Modi likely to keep tight rein on health spending-sources >Markets riding for a fall unless budget delivers >Budget to assume growth of 8-plus percent - source EARLIER STORIES >Falling oil prices pull India's budget out of the fire >Farm ministry seeks cut in oilseed import duty -source >BREAKINGVIEWS-Time for big ideas in tight budget >FACTBOX-Reforms expected in India's "make-or-break" budget >Gold imports set to rise as RBI eases curbs ahead of budget >BREAKINGVIEWS-India in depth: Relaxing the budget squeeze >India to make provision in budget to fill oil storage (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)