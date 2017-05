Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday unveiled a budget that aims to ramp up growth, aided by a slowed pace of fiscal deficit cuts and a raft of tax measures to put private domestic and foreign capital to work. In his first full-year budget since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landslide election victory last May, Jaitley said India's economy was about to take off. Modi tweeted that the budget would "further reignite our growth engine". Click on the links below to see the latest stories: JAITLEY'S BUDGET >No big bang, but Indian budget goes for growth, investment >India budget woos foreign investors with tax incentives >Defence budget raised modestly to confront China challenge >India to inject $1.3 bln to shore up state banks >India to launch gold accounts, keep import duty at record high >India vows tough punishments to bring home 'black money' >Budget sees $7 bln revenue from telecoms sector in 2016 >India keeps tight rein on public health spending >Regulatory shakeup could revive commodities markets >India Inc cheers corporate tax cut, simpler rules >FACTBOX-Corporate winners and losers from India's budget >HIGHLIGHTS-Budget goes for growth, delays cut in fiscal deficit >Budget "credit neutral" from a ratings perspective-Moody's EARLIER STORIES >India aims to invest $137 bln in railways in next 5 years >India to embark on rail investment splurge thanks to cheap oil >INTERVIEW-Modi's spending czar for loosening deficit target >BREAKINGVIEWS-India goes back to future with $137 bln rail push >Budget may back off fertiliser subsidy reform >PM Modi likely to keep tight rein on health spending-sources >Markets riding for a fall unless budget delivers >Budget to assume growth of 8-plus percent - source >Falling oil prices pull India's budget out of the fire (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)