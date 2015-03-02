March 2 India's reform-minded prime minister, Narendra Modi, appears to have passed a major test with a budget that pleased economists and investors with pledges to spend more on modernising India's ageing roads and railways while keeping borrowing in check. While it was short on the "big bang" reform measures that free-market champions have been calling for since Modi took office with a strong mandate last year, the budget won plaudits for moves to cut corporate tax and make India more competitive. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: MODI'S BUDGET >Modi passes budget test despite lack of reform dazzle >No big bang, but Indian budget goes for growth, investment >Defence budget raised modestly to confront China challenge >India overhauls monetary policy with inflation target >India to inject $1.3 bln to shore up state banks >India to launch gold accounts, keep import duty at record high >India vows tough punishments to bring home 'black money' >BREAKINGVIEWS-India's infrastructure push could be envy of West >Budget sees $7 bln revenue from telecoms sector in 2016 >Regulatory shakeup could revive commodities markets >India allocates $388 mln in FY15 budget to fill oil storage >FACTBOX-Corporate winners and losers from India's budget >HIGHLIGHTS-Budget goes for growth, delays cut in fiscal deficit EARLIER STORIES >India aims to invest $137 bln in railways in next 5 years >India to embark on rail investment splurge thanks to cheap oil >INTERVIEW-Modi's spending czar for loosening deficit target >BREAKINGVIEWS-India goes back to future with $137 bln rail push >Budget may back off fertiliser subsidy reform >PM Modi likely to keep tight rein on health spending-sources >Budget to assume growth of 8-plus percent - source >Falling oil prices pull India's budget out of the fire (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)