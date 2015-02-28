* Economy seen growing 8.0-8.5 pct in 2015/16
* Next year's fiscal deficit set at 3.9 pct of GDP, not 3.6
pct
* Promises cut in corporate tax to 25 pct, over 4 years
* Hikes road and rail investment by $11 bln
* Subsidy regime to be made more efficient
By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Malini Menon
NEW DELHI, Feb 28 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley on Saturday announced a budget that put boosting growth
before painful reforms, slowing the pace of fiscal deficit cuts
and seeking to put domestic and foreign capital to work.
In his first full-year budget since Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's landslide election victory last May, Jaitley said India's
economy was about to take off. Modi tweeted that the budget
would "further reignite our growth engine".
Billed as a test of the nationalist premier's willingness to
reform a $2 trillion economy with a bloated public sector and
weak private investment, the budget was short on structural
reforms and contained revenue targets some called unrealistic.
It drew a mixed reception from economists, with some calling
it a path to an investor-friendly India, but others seeing a
missed opportunity to tackle deep-seated structural problems.
"Definitely far from what some were hoping would be an event
similar to the game-changing budget of 1991 which ushered in
India's economic liberalisation," said Devika Mehndiratta,
senior economist at ANZ research.
Apparently anticipating such barbs, Jaitley, 62, said his
government had acted "rapidly" to right the course of Asia's
third-largest economy.
"People who urged us to undertake 'big bang' reforms also
say the Indian economy is a super giant, which moves slowly but
surely," Jaitley told parliament as he wrapped up a 90-minute
speech.
Jaitley promised higher investment in India's decrepit roads
and railways, offered the carrot of tax cuts to global companies
and the stick of tighter rules to get Indian tycoons to invest
at home rather than stash wealth abroad. Tax evaders face jail
sentences of up to 10 years, he warned.
The tax changes and tougher enforcement would raise $2.5
billion next year, he said. Tax receipts overall would rise 15
percent and government asset sales would raise $11 billion -
goals that past experience shows may be hard to meet.
Although Jaitley forecast that growth would accelerate to
8-8.5 percent in the fiscal year starting in April, up from 7.4
percent this year, the budget contained little obvious support
for Modi's call to "Make in India".
"It assumes a questionable growth rate, relies too heavily
on divestment to meet fiscal targets, does not address the
revenue deficit issue head on and leaves the good things for the
future," said Arvind Sethi, CEO of Tata Asset Management.
Capitalizing on windfall savings stemming from cheaper oil
imports, Jaitley was able to ramp up infrastructure investment
without slashing spending on politically sensitive subsidies and
welfare schemes.
ROOM FOR RATE CUTS?
Jaitley forecast inflation at 5 percent by the end of the
fiscal year ending March 2016, undershooting the Reserve Bank of
India's 6 percent target and creating room to cut interest
rates. Annual inflation was 5.1 percent in January.
But he pushed back by a year, to 2017/18, a deadline for
cutting the fiscal deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic
product. In 2015/16, the deficit will be 3.9 percent of GDP,
above the 3.6 percent target inherited from the last government.
In volatile trading, India's NSE share index ended
0.7 percent higher after having briefly fallen into the red on
his comment that the fiscal deficit would slip.
Ratings agency Moody's gave the budget a cool reception,
saying it was neutral for India's credit and left stabilising
government finances at the mercy of economic growth. Moody's
rates India at the lowest notch of investment grade.
"We were not expecting big bang reforms," said Atsi Sheth, a
Moody's sovereign ratings analyst. "The big bang reforms are
also not desirable because they have a higher chance of
rollback. "
CARROTS AND STICKS
India's budget concentrates a year's economic policymaking
into a single speech, and the range of measures Jaitley
announced included a monetary policy overhaul, a bankruptcy code
and the creation of a public debt management agency.
In a key passage, Jaitley said he would cut the tax on
company profits to 25 percent over four years from the current
30 percent, high by international standards.
A national goods and services tax would enter force, as
planned, in April 2016 and a controversial set of new rules to
fight tax avoidance would be delayed by two years, he said.
Jaitley scrapped a distinction between direct and portfolio
investors, in a move to encourage foreign investors to take
strategic stakes in Indian firms. He also simplified regulation
of financial markets.
"This clear statement of intent should bring cheer to
industry," said Krupa Venkatesh, a partner at Deloitte.
The government shied away from politically sensitive cuts in
its $37 billion subsidy bill, seeking instead to boost
efficiency of a rural jobs scheme that is India's costliest
welfare programme. It will also boost direct welfare payments
into bank accounts, and gradually replace benefits in kind.
"My proposals... lay down the roadmap for accelerating
growth, enhancing investment, passing on the benefit of growth
process to the common man, woman, youth and child," said
Jaitley. "This is the path we will doggedly and relentlessly
pursue."
($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees)
