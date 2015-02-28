(Corrects first name of Srivastava, chief investment officer of
MUMBAI Feb 28 India's Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley on Saturday announced a budget aimed at high growth,
saying the pace of cutting the fiscal deficit would slow as he
seeks to boost investment and ensure that ordinary people
benefit.
Jaitley set the country's fiscal deficit target for the
2015/16 fiscal year at 3.9 percent of gross domestic product and
said it would reduce the target gradually to 3 percent by
2017/18, one year later than previously expected.
GROWTH, FISCAL DEFICIT
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"We are positive on the market borrowing program, the net
borrowing is in alignment with market expectations. The
government is looking to raise revenue through additional
resources, which could be gold bonds.
"I think, overall, there are significant amount of growth
multipliers embedded in the budget announcements through a
sharper focus on expenditure.
"(On fiscal deficit) I think this is more tenable
particularly when the government is wanting to reinvigorate
public investments. I think this is more in alignment with
government re-igniting investment led by its own programs. We
believe to the extent that the government implements its
investment program, it will be a positive.
"I think institutional strengths are getting more clarity
here, with the announcement of the debt management office, the
monetary policy framework, and GST."
ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"I think this (higher fiscal deficit) was on the cards
because the government had been making a case for public
investment.
"I think this is a very sensible policy, given the fact that
a lot of things are crimping the fiscal space available to the
centre. And I hope and wish the rating agencies and the investor
community in general, understand the rationale behind this.
"I think trying to stick to a 3.6 percent (fiscal deficit)
target would be far riskier, in terms of ultimately ending up
with low growth and having to slash expenditure further and
getting into this vicious downward cycle that we have been in
for the last couple of years, partly because of this
fetishisation of a particular number of the fiscal deficit.
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE:
"Today's budget was pragmatic, wide-ranging and inclusive
given the emphasis on social safety nets. On the fiscal math,
the deficit target has been set at -3.9 percent of GDP,
deviating modestly from the roadmap's target of -3.6 percent.
"But the government reiterated its commitment to medium-term
consolidation by maintaining the -3 percent target, but delayed
the timeline.
"We had flagged risks of a higher deficit target to
accommodate realistic economic assumptions, higher public
expenditure and increased devolution to states. The higher
target is unlikely to attract the immediate ire of rating
agencies and the markets, but will need the higher-frequency
fiscal performance to back that faith.
"Rightfully, public investments have been given precedence
to kick start the capex cycle, picking (up) the slack from the
stressed private/corporate and banking sectors.
"Overall, the budget was positive, but we are uncertain if
there will be any imminent rate reaction from the central bank."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"This budget will be a good test case whether fiscal
stimulus works or not.
"If growth picks up more than what is being anticipated by
the government, then we can conclude that investment-led growth
helps growth. But it is disappointing that fiscal deficit
targets have been reworked, and it remains to be seen how
successful the government will be in implementing that."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA BANK, MUMBAI
"The Budget seems to be more credible, with a higher fiscal
deficit target and higher allocation for infrastructure.
"Clarity in taxation structure will provide more stability
ahead. The expenditure switching towards more productive areas
is a big boost for growth."
NILAYA VAR, HEAD OF GOVERNMENT SERVICES, KPMG INDIA
"Although possibly controversial and against economist
expectations, the pushing out of meeting the fiscal deficit
target by a year shows pragmatism in bringing in additional
public investments for infrastructure development, compensating
(for) lack of private investment and showing seriousness on
improving overall infrastructure."
ANANTH NARAYAN, REGIONAL HEAD OF GLOBAL MARKETS - SOUTH
ASIA, STANDARD CHARTERED, MUMBAI
"Markets were expecting a fiscal deficit target of 3.6
percent to be met in 2015/16, so the 3.9 percent number will be
negative for the markets as an initial reaction on Monday.
"Also markets were not expecting the government to extend
the fiscal consolidation roadmap by one year, and we were
expecting fiscal deficit target of 3 percent of GDP to be met in
2016/17. But we have to see how this additional money coming out
of the higher fiscal deficit will be spent."
IMPACT ON COMPANIES, TAXATION
NITIN JAIN, CEO OF RETAIL CAPITAL MARKETS AND GLOBAL ASSET
MANAGEMENT, EDELWEISS, MUMBAI
"I would rate the budget a 7 and a half on a scale of 10!
Though it is a fairly well balance budget, the market
expectations were really sky rocketing before this day. So I
would not be surprised to see a market correction of maybe 5-6
percent.
"It is not close to the 'Visionary document' that people
have been talking about. Overall, I would still say it is well
balanced one.
"The levy on corporate taxation, rationalization of wealth
tax, incentives by more expenditure towards infrastructure are
all positives. But nowhere close to what markets were expecting.
"For NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) the SARFAESI
(Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and
Enforcement of Security Interest Act) law is a huge positive.
"For some infrastructure companies, especially in roads, the
EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) companies should
do very well.
"But that is where I would stop. There were much more
expectations on infrastructure spending. And more than all of
this, the expectation on announcements for banks, as banks are
in massive need for recapitalization. The budget fell short on
those expectations, but maybe those may follow soon."
SACHIN MENON, COO - TAX & HEAD OF INDIRECT TAX, KPMG INDIA,
MUMBAI
"The announcement that the much awaited GST will be
introduced on 1st April 2016, will definitely rejuvenate the
industry.
"The GST will make manufacturing more competitive and
thereby support the 'Make in India' Campaign. How fast the
Finance Minister will move the wheels of change to usher in GST
will be keenly watched in the coming days"
FOREIGN INVESTMENTS
ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"I think there's been endless controversy for corporates
over the absence of a consolidated FII (foreign institutional
investor) limit.
"I think it's just making the process of investing in India
and Indian companies that much easier. It is still very much a
part of the larger scheme of making India an attractive
destination and introducing transparency.
"The gold monetisation scheme has helped other countries
like Turkey. I think it will work. It certainly will help foster
one step to a more active gold market in India.
ANEESH SRIVASTAVA, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER IDBI FEDERAL
LIFE INSURANCE, MUMBAI
"GAAR postponement is a big positive and will bring fresh
inflows.
"More importantly, they have clarified that when GAAR comes
into force, it will not be applicable retroactively, and that
clears a big uncertainty for investors."
U.R. BHAT, MANAGING DIRECTOR, DALTON CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"GAAR deferral is a positive relief. Government wants to be
sure that foreign investors don't run away from India. There
should be no confusion prevailing on this now.
"It should provide some stability on perception of India's
tax policies. I think there would be a comprehensive review of
everything before government actually plans to move to GAAR."
NIRAKAR PRADHAN, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, FUTURE GENERALI
INDIA LIFE INSURANCE, MUMBAI
"Having no distinction between foreign direct investments
and foreign portfolio investments would provide more confidence
to portfolio investors.
"Both investments would be treated same in the eyes of
government and regulators. This should attract more portfolio
flows in near to medium term in debt as well as equities."
