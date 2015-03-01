(Repeats item first issued on Sunday with no changes to textt)
By Frank Jack Daniel and Swati Bhat
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 2 India's reform-minded
prime minister, Narendra Modi, appears to have passed a major
test with a budget that pleased economists and investors with
pledges to spend more on modernising India's ageing roads and
railways while keeping borrowing in check.
The budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on
Saturday loosened the reins on public spending to drive growth,
but promised lower-than-expected borrowing despite raising the
fiscal deficit target.
While it was short on the "big bang" reform measures that
free-market champions have been calling for since Modi took
office with a strong mandate last year, the budget won plaudits
for moves to cut corporate tax and make India more competitive.
That should help temper bond traders' concerns of a glut of
government debt and avoid a big sell-off when markets open on
Monday.
"Despite the higher fiscal deficit; the market borrowing
number is below market expectations," said Arvind Chari, head of
fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors in Mumbai.
Stocks, which some investors say are over-valued and risked
a 6-8 percent crash if the budget disappointed, ended up nearly
1 percent on the NSE market, which opened in a special
session during the budget speech.
"We think the budget is positive for growth and the (Indian
rupee)," HSBC Global Research said in a note to investors,
who will now be focusing keenly on Modi's ability to deliver on
his programme.
The budget had been billed in advance as "make or break" for
Modi's efforts to bring new vigour Asia's third largest economy.
India, a major energy importer, is seeking to take advantage
of swooning oil prices to mount a dash for growth that would see
it eclipse rival China as a motor of the global economy.
SUMS QUESTIONED
Some have questioned Jaitley's arithmetic, warning it could
come undone if oil prices rise and that his budget included
optimistic targets for revenues from partial privatisations and
other non-tax receipts.
"We notice a 400 billion rupees ($6.5 billon) swing in
'other receipts' which is helping fund the extra fiscal deficit.
Whether that 'other' materializes is up to question but as for
now the lower budgeted borrowing should keep bond markets
happy," said Chari.
Other critics say Jaitley should have made a bolder
statement to reduce India's expensive food and fertilizer
subsidies, a move the government may have felt was more
difficult politically after defeat in a state election made Modi
look less invincible.
But overall the budget was described as competent, if not
exciting.
Jaitley's headline innovation was a roadmap for simpler
taxation, with a promise to cut corporate tax to 25 percent from
30 percent over four years, and a commitment within a year
launching a national service tax union to make business easier.
The budget also shifted more resources to states in a boost
for federalism. It promised to clamp down on India's black
economy and warned of tough new penalties including overseas
asset seizures and jail time for tax evaders.
All of this was praised in India's leading newspapers and
analyst notes, with public opinion also broadly positive. Even a
decision to hike a service tax to 14 percent met with acceptance
from some middle-class Indians, but with caveats.
"The absence of incentives for us means that we have a
chance at getting better infrastructure," said Lahar Bhasin
Singh, a New Delhi-based researcher. "If the government fails to
deliver, I would be very upset."
(Additional reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Alex
Richardson)