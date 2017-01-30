Jan 30 India's finance minister Arun Jaitley presents the most challenging budget of his tenure on Wednesday, as he seeks to appease voters still hurting from the radical monetary shock therapy that his government has administered. The 2017/18 budget comes less than three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bold and risky gamble to outlaw high-value old currency notes, which has slammed the brakes on Asia's third-largest economy and hit the poor particularly hard. Senior officials with direct knowledge of budget planning say Jaitley may allow the federal fiscal deficit to overshoot an earlier target of 3 percent of gross domestic product to leave room for the government to ramp up public investment. On Tuesday, the finance ministry's chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian will unveil his Economic Survey, which will contain assumptions underpinning the 2017/18 budget - and float new policy ideas. Click on the story links below for our budget coverage: LATEST STORIES: >India readies budget to soothe voters after Modi's shock cash crunch >India's investors brace for transaction tax hike, less friendly budget >S&P advocates fiscal consolidation ahead of federal budget >Cash-ban distress leaves scant room for budget giveaways MACRO OUTLOOK: >India plans expansive budget despite growth, revenue worries >India's demonetisation drive hitting budget preparations - officials >India braces for growth chill after Modi's cash crackdown >FACTBOX-Measures expected from annual budget that could impact markets >POLL-India's cash crunch seen biting into economic growth POLITICS: >India's top court dismisses plea to delay annual budget >India govt officials seek zero import tax on LNG in budget - document For our online budget coverage, click: here (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)