Feb 1 India unveiled a budget on Wednesday to help the poor with hikes in government spending and cuts in taxes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to win back the sympathy of voters hit hard by his recent crackdown on "black money". Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced increases in spending on rural areas, infrastructure and fighting poverty, and sought to assure lawmakers and the country that the economic impact of the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon. Jaitley also halved the basic personal income tax rate, and cut taxes on small firms that account for 96 percent of India's businesses, while imposing a surcharge on the better off. The 2017/18 budget comes less than three months after Modi's bold and risky gamble to outlaw high-value old currency notes, which has slammed the brakes on Asia's third-largest economy and hit the poor particularly hard.