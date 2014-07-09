MUMBAI, July 9 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on
Thursday will present India's federal budget for the 2014/15
fiscal year on Thursday, after his Bharatiya Janata Party won a
landslide victory in May to form the first majority government
in three decades.
The budget is expected to unveil bold reforms in a bid to
turn around an economy growing at decade-lows, but there won't
be major changes to taxes, according to a Reuters survey.
NEW REFORMS EXPECTED, MAJOR INITIATIVES:
-- Announcement of plans to cash in on India's soaring stock
market by selling stakes in major companies to raise funds and
bridge the gap between revenues and expenditure.
-- Cutting giveaways on fuel and petroleum products to
reduce India's $40 billion subsidy bill, which is a key reason
for the country's wide fiscal deficit.
Here are measures that analysts and investors expect for key
industrial sectors:
Autos:
* Rollout of a goods and service tax (GST) to help
streamline and standardise the cost of selling cars
* Incentives for exports of vehicles, for free movement of
vehicles between states and for getting dated cars off the road
* Support to promote and manufacture electric and hybrid
vehicles
Financial Services:
* Having a roadmap to creation of a holding company for
state-run banks
* Increase of ceiling on foreign direct investment (FDI) in
insurance sector to 49 percent from 26 percent
* Tax exemption on long-term infrastructure bonds
* Increase in housing loan interest limit beyond 150,000
rupees for tax exemption
* Higher allocation for capital infusion in state-owned
banks
* Tax incentives to encourage expansion of affordable
housing
Healthcare:
* Tax incentives to spur investment in research and
development
* Simpler tax norms, including rapid implementation of GST
* Increase tax exemption for setting up hospitals
* Infrastructure status along with tax benefits
* Revive clinical trials in India
* Double healthcare expenditure to 8 percent in next 5 years
Infrastructure:
* Accelerate dedicated plans for dedicated freight corridors
* Open more projects, particularly parts of the railway
network, to foreign direct investment
* Set up a national fund for infrastructure projects, which
could source funds from China or Japan
* Roadmap for attracting long-term debt for infrastructure
projects
Metals and Mining:
* Address issues around mining regulations and adopt reforms
for raw material security
* Reforms to reduce logistical bottlenecks in transport of
metals and raw materials to and from mines
* Introduction of competitive auctions for allocation of
minerals and raw materials
* Continuation of tax benefits on capital expenditure
Oil and gas:
* Reduction of subsidy bill through fuel price reforms
* Reintroduce import duty on crude oil
* Continuation of diesel price hikes and deregulation of
diesel price
Power:
* Fast tracking of stalled projects, easier access to power
plants and coal mines
* Deregulation of electricity prices
* Tax concessions and incentives to promote investment into
renewable energy
Real estate:
* Streamlining of tax laws to enable listing of real estate
investment trusts (REITs)
* Establishing a single window clearance for speedy project
approvals
* Grant industry status to the sector, which would lower the
risk weightage assigned to it by banks
* Increase in tax deduction benefit limit on home loan
interest, which is currently capped at 150,000 rupees annually
Retail and consumer goods:
* Implementation of GST and tax reforms that will lead to an
increase in personal disposable incomes
* Announcement of easing of rules on FDI in online retailing
* Increase in tax on cigarettes
