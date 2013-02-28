(Recasts first two paragraphs, adds comments)
MUMBAI Feb 28 India unveiled
higher-than-expected spending for fiscal 2013/14 on Thursday,
hoping to fund it with higher revenues - including new taxes on
the rich and large companies - in a budget aimed at reviving
growth amid the country's worst slowdown in a decade.
An added surcharge on local firms with incomes of over 100
million rupees ($1.84 million) and a 10 percent surcharge on
individuals with taxable incomes topping 10 million rupees - a
group that now includes just 42,800 people - will be put in
place for one year.
For highlights, see:
Reuters India special budget page online:
here
COMMENTARY ON BUDGET PROPOSALS
------------------------------
ASIM WARSI, VICE PRESIDENT, SAMSUNG MOBILE, INDIA, NEW DELHI
"The 15 percent investment allowance on manufacturing
investment should give a fillip to domestic manufacturing.
However, in overall terms, we do not see the budget reviving the
consumer sentiments in the absence of any specific incentives to
boost consumer sentiment itself. Further, the increase in the
excise duty on mobile phones will not have a positive impact on
the mobile industry and should lead to an increase in prices for
end consumers."
KAPIL WADHAWAN, CHAIRMAN AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, DEWAN
HOUSING FINANCE CORP, MUMBAI
"It is a very balanced budget and is great for mid- to
lower-income housing. The rural housing fund allocation of 60
billion rupees and an increase in tax exemption of 100,000
rupees on home loans of up to 2.5 million rupees is a welcome
move.
"We continue to draw a lot of funding from the National
Housing Bank (NHB) as refinance for our lending activities. The
money we receive from NHB comes to us at a very low cost. So if
NHB releases more money through the rural housing fund to
players like us there is incentive for us to reduce absolute
interest cost to the end customer."
MEHUL CHOKSI, CHAIRMAN & MANAGING DIRECTOR, GITANJALI GEMS
, MUMBAI
"For the jewellery sector, the budget was quite pragmatic.
The finance minister introduced measures so people start
investing in other financial instruments and move away from
gold.
"I don't think that will have a major impact on spending
patterns or people's preference to buy gold and gold jewellery.
It is a cultural necessity and so that will not get impacted.
The positive bit was that there was no hike in import duty on
gold which I think is welcome because firstly it is already very
high and then it would also increase black market activities and
the government will only lose more."
SYED SAFAWI, CEO, VIOM NETWORKS, NEW DELHI
"The budget's focus to bolster the country's infrastructure
has positives for the private sector by way of encouragement of
infrastructure debt funds.
"However, the high expectation of assistance to telecom
tower companies that have been granted the status of harmonized
infrastructure sector has gone in vain. The telecom towers are
critical for enabling deeper broadband penetration."
MAHENDRA SWARUP, PRESIDENT, INDIAN VENTURE CAPITAL
ASSOCIATION, NEW DELHI
"The tax pass-through has been given only to angel funds and
early stage venture capital funds. We were expecting that the
base could widen, to private equity funds, but it did not
happen. It's a slight disappointment."
R.C. BHARGAVA, CHAIRMAN, MARUTI SUZUKI, NEW DELHI
"A budget can't provide solutions to all the problems in the
economy. Solution lies in various ministries of government of
India. Finance Minister doesn't have capabilities to take action
on their behalf. Actions have to be taken at state levels, at
ministry levels, if we are talking about 6 to 7 percent growth.
"It is neither political nor populist. He has kept the
fiscal deficit down. He is trying to bring in investments to the
country. Overall it's a good budget."
ISSAC GEORGE, DIRECTOR, GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD
, NEW DELHI
"Our expectations were higher this time. We expected the
budget to be a big growth booster but within the constraints
that he had, he has handled it fairly well.
"Couple of positive things were the extension of tax holiday
on power projects by one more year. The investment allowance of
15 percent he is planning to give for projects where investment
is greater than 1 billion rupees is positive. This will bring
back capital.
"Infrastructure debt funds being encouraged is a very big
positive because that will ease some of the financing problems
that infrastructure projects are facing today."
BHASKAR PRAMANIK, CHAIRMAN, MICROSOFT INDIA, NEW DELHI
"The intent is very strong. It is really to see how they
implement this. There seems to be a lot of focus on reviving
growth. A lot of issues in the IT sector has been addressed. One
of the areas which was a concern is that we have been seeing a
decline in new investment in R&D units."
PRANABH MODY, PRESIDENT, J.B. CHEMICALS & Pharmaceuticals
, AHMEDABAD
"The budget looks good on investment side. The incentive for
investment above 1 billion rupees is attractive. Other than
this, there is no concrete announcement on tax front, nothing on
the proposed goods and services tax. So it's neutral budget."
P. BALENDRAN, VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL MOTORS INDIA, NEW
DELHI
"The hike in excise duty is not on expected lines, specially
when automobile industry continues to remain sluggish.
"Unless you see the fine print, you may not be able to know
how much is going to be the impact. In auto industry, for the
commercial vehicles, it is a good (budget). From GM India
perspective, the budget doesn't get more than 5 out of 10
points."
H.M. BHARUKA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KANSAI NEROLAC,
MUMBAI
"There was nothing exciting in the budget but it's not a
populist one which is good. What remains to be seen is how the
fiscal deficit will come down to 4.8 percent when planned
expenditure has been increased by 30 percent and that I think
is the most important part.
"The other bit is he has increased expenditure in rural
markets so overall consumer spending should not be affected in
the coming year. The consumer industry will also cheer the
development on the GST front. The finance minister indicated
that there has been some consensus that has emerged on the issue
and that it will get passed in the near future.
SUNIL DUGGAL, CEO, DABUR INDIA, NEW DELHI
"Rural stimuli has been continued which is good for the
consumer sector. We are expecting the implementation of the
goods and services tax from April 2014 and the finance minister
indicated a positive build up to that which was good.
"Major issue for us will be to watch the impact this budget
will have on inflation, which will have an impact on demand for
us."
S. SANDILYA, PRESIDENT, SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE
MANUFACTURERS AND CHAIRMAN OF EICHER MOTORS, NEW DELHI
"Overall tax rates not having gone up ... is very good.
"However, on the SUVs, he increased excise duty, saying they
occupy more parking spaces, which is totally surprising. We need
to find out how it affects the overall sales. It was one area
where growth was significant and yes, this will have an impact.
"Also on imported vehicles, he increased the customs duty
which was not expected."
MALVINDER MOHAN SINGH, CHAIRMAN, DION GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, NEW
DELHI
"It's a good budget ... portrays an optimistic picture. I
hope the higher taxes on corporates is only for a year."
COMMENTARY ON TAX SURCHARGE ON INDIVIDUALS WITH TAXABLE
INCOME OF MORE THAN 10 MLN RUPEES
-----------------------------
ISSAC GEORGE, DIRECTOR, GVK POWER & INFRASTRUCTURE LTD
, NEW DELHI
"I honestly do not agree on that because, if you see history
anywhere in the world, you cannot spur growth by taxing the
rich. That could have been avoided. I have always maintained
that he should have ensured compliance so that more people who
have avoided taxes are brought into the net of taxes.
"That is something that could have yielded better results
rather than taxing the top 1-2 percent of the people.
"I am an affected party and that is why I am shouting on top
of my voice."
H.M. BHARUKA, MANAGING DIRECTOR, KANSAI NEROLAC,
MUMBAI
"Minor modifications in personal taxation for the 43,000 or
so people who have an income of more than 1 crore (10 million)
rupees is not so much of a problem because it is just for a
year. I don't think people in the industry will have a problem
given the current circumstances."
SUNIL DUGGAL, CEO, DABUR INDIA, NEW DELHI
"That was unnecessary. It takes away very little revenue,
very little extra money into the tax net. It will lead to more
avoidance. There are very few people at that level. Just
penalising people who are paying the tax does not make any
sense. There are substantial number of people with good income
who are not paying taxes and the focus should have been more on
bringing them under the tax net."
GANESH NATARAJAN, VICE CHAIRMAN & CEO, ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES
, PUNE
"It is obviously tough but if the numbers are right, and
there are only 42,800 people, then some of us who are earning
will have to bite the bullet.
"In the larger scheme of things I guess that is one way of
reducing his deficit. Am I gonna lose sleep over it? No."
MALVINDER MOHAN SINGH, CHAIRMAN, DION GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, NEW
DELHI
"I don't think he had a choice. It was pretty much expected
that he would do something. I think as long as it is for a
period of 1 year, its understandable. I am hoping that next
year, this will end.
"I think what's important from tax perspective is really to
widen the tax net and to ensure that more people are compliant.
In an environment like this, one would hope that, I mean nobody
will go and say, yes increase taxes. But we do understand that
today he needs to do it."
($1 = 54.4 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by India Company News team; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)