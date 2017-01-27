MUMBAI Jan 27 Investors in India are bracing
for higher taxes and fewer incentives from the government's
annual budget on Feb. 1 as the focus shifts to wringing out
revenues to finance giveaways and higher public investment.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration is
widely seen as being friendly to businesses and investors, it
not expected to announce any dramatic moves at a time when the
economy is under pressure from a cash squeeze.
Among expected measures are a hike in a transaction tax on
stock derivatives trading and a less beneficial approach to
long-term capital gains tax exemptions, according to analysts.
(For more details, see Factbox )
India is also set to provide guidelines for new rules in
April that will crack down on tax havens, while foreign
portfolio investors are seeking clarity behind "indirect
transfer" rules that could increase tax liabilities for overseas
funds.
But any negative impact from such measures could easily be
offset should the government also lower corporate tax rates or
provide incentives to sectors hit by government's surprise
decision in November to abolish high-value banknotes, analysts
said.
"We can certainly see a sensitivity for investor concerns,
and the government wants to do things like ease the cost and
complexities of doing business, improve India's competitiveness
rankings and attract foreign investors," said Rajesh H. Gandhi,
a tax partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells.
"However, at the same time the government has revenue
pressures as it seeks the meet its fiscal targets."
Expectations for higher taxes for investors have increased
since Modi said in December that market participants needed to
make a "fair contribution" to nation-building, without providing
any details.
Among the potential measures could be a second consecutive
annual hike in the Securities Transaction Tax for futures and
options markets, currently set at around 0.05 percent for every
10 million trades.
India could also lower the time threshold for long-term
capital gains.
Currently, investments sold after at least a 12-month
holding period are exempt from taxes, while anything below that
is taxed at up to 20 percent of the gains.
For foreign investors, the budget is expected to provide
guidelines behind the General Anti Avoidance Rule (GAAR) that
will start in April, especially on whether it will take
precedence over individual tax treaties such as those with
Singapore or Mauritius.
Overseas portfolio investors will also seek more details
after India's tax department said in December that foreign
companies with more than 50 percent of their assets in India
could be liable to pay indirect transfer taxes when exiting from
their investments.
The comment was seen as potentially ensnaring foreign funds
that have more than half of their portfolios invested in India.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)