A worker climbs up to a pillar of a metro railway under construction in Kolkata February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI India's nominal economic growth is expected to be between 11-12 percent in the year that begins in April, Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha said on Saturday.

Nominal economic growth figures are not adjusted for inflation. New Delhi estimates real, inflation-adjusted growth for the year to be between 8 and 8.5 percent.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)