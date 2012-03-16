NEW DELHI, March 16 India will require to adjust prices of petroleum products to bring down subsidies, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said in an interview to the state broadcaster on Friday after his government presented the annual budget for 2012/13 to parliament.

In his budget speech, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said the government plans to keep 2012/13 subsidies under 2 percent of GDP, and under 1.7 percent of GDP in the next three years.

Petroleum subsidy bill for the next fiscal year that begins on April 1 is seen at 435.8 billion rupees.

For budget highlights, see: (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; writing by Malini Menon; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)