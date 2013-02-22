(Deletes paragraph repeating background on current account
deficit)
* Economists split on whether govt will borrow less in new
fiscal year
* Budget expected to reignite investor confidence in the
economy
* Spending cuts expected in fuel subsidies, defence, rural
programmes
By Sumanta Dey and Deepti Govind
BANGALORE, Feb 22 Whether India's government
will reduce borrowing in the next fiscal year is too close to
call, but economists polled by Reuters say its resolve to cut
spending and giveaways in next week's budget will reignite
investor confidence.
Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram will deliver the
annual budget on Feb. 28, his last full budget before the
country goes to the polls early next year.
Increased spending on social welfare and other benefits has
been commonplace in Indian budgets for many years. But analysts
say the tone of this budget will be different, steering clear of
populist measures - even this close to an election.
"In view of this particular election, oddly enough, there
may be political ground to be made on stressing that the
government is keeping with its fiscal consolidation goal," said
Vishnu Varathan, economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
Indeed, officals involved in budget preparations told
Reuters the finance ministry plans to slash the public spending
target by up to 10 percent in the new fiscal year, which would
make it the most austere budget in recent times.
Chidambaram has already slashed public expenditure in the
current fiscal year to March by some nine percent from the
original target.
In the Reuters poll, conducted between Feb.14-21, 19 of 23
economists expected the budget to help bring in foreign
investment.
Almost as many, 18, predicted the focus of Chidambaram's
budget speech will be on slashing subsidies and government
handouts.
Eighteen said they expect spending cuts to mainly focus on
fuel subsidies and defence. India's fuel subsidy bill swelled by
almost 73 percent in 2011-2012, compared to the previous year,
while defence allocation rose 18 percent in the last budget.
The poll also predicted the finance ministry will axe
spending on rural development and food subsidies.
"This will not be a common man's budget simply because there
is very little room for that," said Jyotinder Kaur, economist at
HDFC Bank.
India's fiscal deficit target now stands at a revised 5.3
percent of GDP this fiscal year. Chidambaram has said he wants
to get that down to 4.8 percent in 2013/14.
Economists in the poll were split on the chances of overall
government borrowing in 2013/14 being reduced from 5.7 trillion
Indian rupees ($105 billion) in 2012/13.
BRINGING BACK FOREIGN INVESTMENT
Once considered a rising star in Asia, the Indian economy
has lost its shine in recent years. Preliminary estimates
released earlier this month showed growth dwindled to an annual
five percent rate in the current fiscal year to March.
If confirmed, that would be the slowest growth rate that
Asia's third largest economy has clocked in a decade.
The poor performance is reflected in the rupee's
depreciation, as the current account deficit has widened due to
weak exports and slack inflows of foreign direct investment.
The Indian currency has lost 18 percent against the dollar
since the start of 2011, though the decline was limited to 3.5
percent in 2012. The rupee has gained 1.2 percent since the
start of this year.
A weak global economy, particularly among major trading
partners like the euro zone, is partly to blame for India's poor
performance lately.
But the government's hesitancy implementing reforms to
attract foreign capital, and the ballooning current account
deficit has left India vulnerable to a potential downgrade in
its sovereign debt credit rating to junk bond status.
To arrest the slide in investment, the government announced
major reforms late last year that included, among others,
permission for global retailers to set up shop in India and
allowing foreign investment in aviation and broadcasting.
"By and large we expect investor confidence to grow rather
than ebb given that...the Ministy of Finance has got its sights
set on rather achievable goals and have put a lot of clarity on
the direction they want policy to take," added Mizuho Corporate
Bank's Varathan.
(Budget coverage: link.reuters.com/ces65t)
(Fiscal debt vs. GDP growth: link.reuters.com/baw24t)
($1 = 54.0850 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Ross Finley and Simon Cameron-Moore)