NEW DELHI Feb 26 India's railway will borrow 151.03 billion Indian rupees ($2.80 billion) from markets for the financial year 2013/2014, the railway minister said on Tuesday as he presented his ministry's budget to parliament.

India's railway network is the world's fourth largest but it has suffered from years of low investment and political meddling. The result is a creaking system plagued by delays, overcrowding and slow freight delivery times that sap the competitiveness of Asia's third-largest economy. ($1 = 53.8900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury, editing by Ross Colvin)