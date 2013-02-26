(Repeats story to fix garble in para 2, no change to text)
By Manoj Kumar and Matthias Williams
NEW DELHI Feb 26 India reined in spending on
its vast but decrepit rail network on Tuesday, setting the tone
for what is expected to be the most austere federal budget in
years in two days' time as the government struggles to tame its
fiscal deficit.
Gross budgetary support for the railways will rise nearly 8
percent to 260 billion Indian rupees ($4.82 billion) in the
coming fiscal year, less than half the 20 percent increase that
was allocated in last year's rail budget.
India's railway network is the world's fourth-largest but it
has suffered from years of low investment and political
meddling. The result is a creaking system plagued by delays,
overcrowding and slow freight delivery times that sap the
competitiveness of Asia's third-largest economy.
But Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government faced the
challenge of raising revenues to modernise the network without
alienating voters ahead of an election due by May 2014. More
than 20 million Indians use the network every day, many of them
poor people who see cheap rail travel as a right.
Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal's budget defied
speculation of a second round of hikes in basic passenger fares
after a 21 percent increase in January. But there was a nearly 6
percent hike in freight traffic rates and additional charges on
some passenger tickets, mostly for wealthier passengers.
His budget was delivered to parliament two days before
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram unveils what is expected to be
an austerity budget to cut India's bloated fiscal deficit,
restore investor confidence and revive sagging economic growth.
"The main read-through to the Union budget is that
government spending will likely rise at a slower pace and
suppressed prices will be passed on to consumers, but only at a
very gradual pace due to the risk of consumer backlash ahead of
the elections," said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura.
The government increased passenger fares for the first time
in a decade in January, a move aimed at raising money for a
ministry that spends more than half its budget paying the
salaries of 1.4 million employees and retired workers' pensions.
The last time a railway minister tried to do that - in the
budget last year - he was sacked within days following a
political backlash. Indian rail fares can be very cheap: it
costs as little as $9 to travel the nearly 1,400 km (870
miles)from New Delhi to the financial hub, Mumbai.
Bansal promised strict fiscal discipline in his ministry
during a wide-ranging speech that referred to the cleanliness of
railway linen and the safety of elephants straying on to the
tracks, and even included lines from a famous poem about a train
puffing uphill that sings "I think I can, I think I can".
But in a sign of tougher reform measures to come further
down the line, Bansal proposed partially deregulating ticket
prices, linking both passenger and freight rates to the cost of
diesel. Earlier this year, India began a gradual deregulation of
diesel, which is currently heavily subsidised.
However, Bansal only applied the fuel-linked increase to
freight fares. He did not specify when passenger fares would be
hit, or when the floating mechanism will be introduced.
"It does seem that he has ... tried to toe the line between
the requirement of getting points before the election and
looking at a better financial position for the railways," said
Jyotinder Kaur, an economist at HDFC Bank.
DANGER
Bansal is the first railway minister to come from the
country's ruling party in 17 years. The post is often doled out
to junior partners of the ruling coalition.
Critics say successive rail ministers have used the post for
political ends, laying tracks and wagon factories in their home
states to win votes. This comes at the cost of upgrading a
network that was mostly built before independence from Britain
in 1947 and receives scant private sector investment.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the
railway budget for promising a wheel factory in Rae Bareli, the
constituency of Sonia Gandhi, the chief of the ruling Congress
party who is seen as the country's most powerful politician.
A report submitted to the government last year estimated
that a properly run railway network could add 1.5-2.0 percent to
the country's economic growth and raised concerns about a lack
of safety due to chronic under-investment.
In a reminder of the scale of the challenge Bansal faces to
improve safety, riots broke out in central India on the same day
as the budget speech after two children were run over by a goods
train, local media reported.
(Aadditional reporting by Shamik Paul, Annie Banerji, Frank
Jack Daniel and Arup Roychoudhury; editing by John Chalmers and
Sanjeev Miglani)