NEW DELHI, July 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
new government on Tuesday presented its first railway budget,
promising to seek increased foreign and domestic private
investment to fund modernization of the country's huge but badly
stretched network.
The state-owned railway has suffered from years of low
investment and populist policies to subsidise fares. These have
reduced the system to a slow, congested network that crimps
economic growth.
Revamping railways is among the top priorities of
63-year-old Modi, who sold tea to train passengers as a
schoolboy and has vowed to build a vast network of high speed
trains as his signature infrastructure project.
Here are some facts about India's railway budget and the
network:
BUDGET AND INVESTMENTS
* The tradition of presenting a separate railway budget
started in 1924 during the British era, when the network was the
country's largest industrial asset. Currently, the government
unveils the railway budget days ahead of its annual federal
budget.
* With 1.3 million employees, Indian Railways is among the
world's largest employers. It has added about 260,000 staff in
the past five years.
* Critics have long argued that India should abolish a
separate budget for railways, given that it now accounts for a
small share of the overall budget of Asia's third-largest
economy.
* Lack of timely reforms and investment have hurt growth.
Experts say railways need 20 trillion rupees ($334 billion) of
investment by 2020. To date, there has been little private
sector participation. For the five years ended April 2012, when
there was a $16 billion investment target, public-private
partnerships accounted for only 4 percent of the total.
* In a 'Vision 2020' document released in 2009, the
government aimed to increase the gross revenue from railways to
3 percent of India's GDP from about 1 percent.
RAIL NETWORK AND TRAFFIC
* Growth in the route network has been slow. There were
53,996 kilometers (33,540 miles) of routes in 1947 when India
became independent, and rail tracks now cover 65,000 kms. That's
an addition of around 11,000 kms in 67 years, or 164 kms
annually.
* India has the world's fourth-longest route network after
the United States, Russia and China. In 1980, however, India had
more route coverage than China, before rapid modernization in
China changed the picture.
* India added 1,750 km in railway tracks between 2006 and
2011, according to report from consulting firm EY. In
comparison, China added 14,000 kms during the same period, the
firm said.
* Passenger fares are highly subsidized for the 23 million
Indians that travel daily by rail.
* Commuters are often seen traveling on roofs of Indian
trains, and deaths frequently occur, often from electrocution.
In recent years, the railways have tried to impose penalties and
put plastic nails on rooftops to curb rooftop travel, but it
continues.
* Railways handled most of the country's cargo in 1950 but
now account for only about one-third because of the congested
network and slow train speeds.
($1 = 59.8050 Indian Rupees)
