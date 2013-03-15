MUMBAI, March 15 India will face "significant
challenges" to meet its budgeted revenue growth projections,
especially if there is "any further shock" to economic growth,
Kim Eng Tan, senior director of Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings
at Standard & Poor's said in a webcast on Friday.
However, Tan also said India's revenue projection was not
"entirely out of reach," seeing "a fair chance" that the budget
deficit target of 2013/14 can be met.
India aims to cap its deficit at 4.8 pct in the fiscal year
starting in April.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by
Rafael Nam)