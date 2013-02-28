BRIEF-Camson Seeds' CFO Siddharth Sarraf resigns
* Says Siddharth Sarraf resigns as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Feb 28 Finance Minister P. Chidambaram began presenting one of the most highly anticipated Indian budgets of recent years on Thursday, as the government looks to rein in a bloated fiscal deficit and restore confidence in Asia's third-largest economy.
The 2013/14 budget caps an intensive seven-month campaign by the energetic Chidambaram, who was appointed last August, to turn around India's fortunes after years of policy drift and global economic turmoil.
For highlights, see:
(Reporting by Delhi newsroom)
* Says Siddharth Sarraf resigns as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces retirement of CFO Verghese Oommen Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qE1lPb) Further company coverage: