* Spending panel chief says fiscal targets should not
constrain policy
* Says deficit goal could be 3.8-3.9 pct instead of 3.6 pct
* Asks govt to identify high priority areas for spending
* Says govt policy needs to be in tune with changing needs
* Ratings agencies advise against loosening deficit targets
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Feb 20 The man who Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi appointed to fix public spending has some
plain advice as the government prepares its first full-year
budget - don't be so dogmatic about trimming the fiscal deficit
that you crimp economic growth.
Bimal Jalan, a 73-year-old former governor of the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI), heads a panel tasked with suggesting
measures to reduce India's subsidy bill and create space for
capital spending without compromising fiscal discipline.
His expenditure management panel last month submitted to the
government an interim report that is widely expected to inform
the budget, which will be unveiled on Feb. 28.
In an interview with Reuters, Jalan said Modi should not shy
away from loosening the deficit target to ramp up public
investment.
"What I am trying to get at is that nothing should be cast
in stone," he said. "Your policy should be in tune with the
changing economic dynamics."
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has vowed to stick to strict
deficit targets inherited from the previous government, despite
opinions expressed by several top government advisers that the
economy would be better served by stimulus spending focused on
relieving infrastructure bottlenecks that constrain growth.
With debt servicing devouring 42 percent of federal
revenues, a higher deficit could delay further interest rate
cuts by the RBI and revive threats from global credit rating
agencies who have urged New Delhi to invest more without
increasing borrowing.
Higher deficits, the agencies warn, would pressure India's
credit rating, which is now just a notch above 'junk' status.
Jalan did not reveal what recommendations he has made in his
report but he said the government needed to identify high
priority areas and spend accordingly.
ECONOMIC REALITY
While a change in the methodology to measure India's
national output has made it the fastest growing major economy in
the world, economists say it needs to expand annually by 8 or 9
percent for decades to create jobs for a burgeoning workforce.
The new growth numbers have confounded policymakers who say
the real economy does not appear so rosy.
Jalan said with corporate investment showing little sign of
recovery, merchandise exports falling, rural demand floundering
and inflation tumbling to a multi-year low, India can afford to
use fiscal policy to lift economic growth.
"I don't think with changing economic environment, both
domestic as well as international, we should keep our eyes
shut," he said.
"My personal view is that we should take into account the
ground reality rather than go by a target."
Jaitley has committed to trimming the fiscal deficit to an
eight-year low of 3.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in
the year that begins in April and 3 percent the following year.
He has promised to honour his commitment, and has been given
more space by lower oil prices that allowed him to end diesel
subsidies and save money on other fuel subsidies.
Even so, depressed tax revenues at just 10 percent of GDP,
compared to a peak of 11.9 percent in 2007-08, have left him
hard pressed to provide funds for new roads, rail lines and
ports.
"Obviously, you can't say instead of 3.6 percent, it should
be 6.8 percent," said Jalan, who as the RBI chief in 1997 played
a key role in shielding India's economy from the aftermath of
the East Asian financial crisis.
"But if it is 3.8 or 3.9 percent, instead of 3.6 percent,
obviously that could be done," he said, referring to the fiscal
deficit.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Toby Chopra)