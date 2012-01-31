The government is working on bailout packages to help the financially distressed states of West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper, quoting a finance ministry official, said the government was taking this step to win political backing for key policy reforms that it plans to implement this year.

No specific amount was reported.

Mamata Banerjee, leader of the ruling Congress party's biggest ally, Trinamool Congress, and chief minister of the eastern state of West Bengal, opposed the government's plan to open up India's retail sector to foreign supermarkets late last year.

The paper said opposition to the retail sector reform was seen as her reaction to a delay in a bailout package for West Bengal.

West Bengal's estimated fiscal deficit for 2011/12 to end-March is expected to be 2.99 percent of its gross domestic product, the report said.

Punjab's fiscal deficit is expected to be 3.91 percent of its GDP, while that of the southern state of Kerala is expected to be 3.48 percent, the newspaper said.

Sluggish tax receipts due to the economic slowdown and high expenditure on subsidies have raised concerns that India's own fiscal deficit could miss the budgeted target of 4.6 percent of GDP by almost one percentage point in the current fiscal year.

The Finance Ministry's expenditure secretary, Sumit Bose, declined to comment, citing legal restrictions on speaking to the media in the weeks before the 2012/13 budget is released.

The budget is likely to be presented in parliament in mid-March after the state elections.

