Feb 27 India can increase investments without
borrowing more, a key government report said on Friday, in an
indication that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will stick to debt
targets in his maiden full-year budget on Saturday.
The economic survey, the basis for Jaitley's budget for the
fiscal year starting April 1, forecast the economy would grow by
8.1-8.5 percent under a new calculation method that makes India
the world's top-growing big economy.
The survey was prepared by the finance ministry's chief
economic adviser Arvind Subramanian.
Following are the highlights of the survey:
FISCAL DEFICIT
* India must meet its medium-term fiscal deficit target of 3
percent of GDP
* Government will adhere to fiscal deficit target of 4.1
percent of GDP in 2014/15
* Govt should ensure expenditure control to reduce fiscal
deficit
* Expenditure control and expenditure switching to
investment key
GROWTH
* 2015/16 GDP growth seen at over 8 pct y/y
* Double digit economic growth trajectory now a possibility
* Economic growth at market prices seen between 8.1 - 8.5
percent in 2015/16 on new GDP calculation formula
* Total stalled projects seen at about 7 percent of GDP,
mostly in private sector
REFORMS
* There is scope for big bang reforms now
* India can increase public investments and still hit its
borrowing targets
INFLATION
* Inflation shows declining trend in 2014/15
* Inflation likely to be below central bank target by 0.5 -
1 percentage point
* Lower inflation opens up space for more monetary policy
easing
* Govt and central bank need to conclude monetary framework
pact to consolidate gains in inflation control
* Consumer inflation in 2015/16 likely to range between
5-5.5 percent
FISCAL CONSOLIDATION
* Govt remains committed to fiscal consolidation
* India can balance short-term imperative of boosting public
investment to revitalize growth with fiscal discipline
* Outlook for external financing is correspondingly
favourable
CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT
* Estimated at about 1.3 percent of GDP in 2014/15 and less
than 1.0 percent of GDP in 2015/16
SUBSIDIES
* Overhauling of subsidy regime would pave the way for
expenditure rationalisation
LIQUIDITY
* Liquidity conditions expected to remain comfortable in
2015/16
(Compiled by Tony Tharakan and Rupam Jain Nair in NEW DELHI)